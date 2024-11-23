SMITHKLINE BEECHAM TO FIGHT STH AFRICAN REFORMS

SmithKline Beecham is to fight the moves by the government of South Africa to make generic prescribing mandatory in the country, and to limit the dispensing of medicines as part of its program to cut health care costs.

The company has filed a submission asking the Supreme Court's Transvaal Division to overturn South African Health Minister Nkosazana Zuma's proposal, R1150, which is part of a reform program to overhaul the country's health care system. A spokesperson for SmithKline Beecham in the UK told the Marketletter that the company is unable to make any comment while it is involved in litigation.

Ms Zuma also plans to allow only licensed persons, as yet undefined, to dispense medicines. The industry is afraid that the moves will deny doctors choice in prescribing and could force them to change established patient regimens, according to Reuters.