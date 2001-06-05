SNIP continues attack on France's "inadequate" drug reimbursement policy

The French pharmaceutical industry association, the SNIP, has returnedto the attack on what it regards as the lack of reimbursable drug coverage for key areas of patient care in the country's health service.
The analysis of 18 medical conditions in the recent JNB-ACE study, published by the SNIP and International Research Labs (Marketletter May 28), showed that a considerable range of medical needs were not covered, or were covered inadequately, it says. Also, structural factors such as the aging of the population, increased birth rate and nutritional and environmental factors are set to increase those needs considerably.
The annual drug spending rate of growth required to meet those needs is 7%, says the SNIP, but French drug policy simply does not account for this. Last year's growth target was 2%, less than the 2.5% target for the reimbursable health service budget as a whole, and for 2001 it is 3%, against the more general target of 3.5%.
