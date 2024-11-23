SNIP Develops French Develop NDA System - Sans Tears

French drug industry association SNIP and the drug agency, the AM, have collaborated to develop what they describe as an economic, low-cost computer-based model for the submission of New Drug Applications to the French regulatory authorities.
The system, designated Sedamm, is less a software program than a method of structuring, presenting and submitting an electronic dossier on CD-Rom, creating a drug industry-drug agency interface. It makes use of widely-available Windows-based information technology, in which the NDA dossier is presented as a hypertext document which is effectively an ".html" file or files of the type in worldwide use on the Internet, using information-accessing browsers such as Netscape and Mosaic. The Sedamm project is intended to tie in with the Mansev projects at European level.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze