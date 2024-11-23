SNIP In New Talks With French Govt

The French pharmaceutical industry association, the SNIP, has been indiscussions with senior government officials and parliamentarians to explore prospects for a new framework drug industry agreement with the Jospin Administration.
The SNIP says the framework needs to cover industrial policy and not only public health and budgetary issues. Initial exchanges have, according to the association, provided evidence of a joint desire for partnership and realization, in changed government-industry relations, that take account of the challenges to the industry resulting from accelerated internationalization and steady therapeutic progress.
The group says it has affirmed the industry's commitment to health care expenditure controls, and its support for a coherent development of the generics market "on a sane regulatory and economic base."
