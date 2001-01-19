SNIP issues Internet health care warning

The French pharmaceutical industry association, the SNIP, has publisheda new consumer booklet, entitled Precautions for using the Internet in the health care field.
The booklet advises strongly against buying medicinal products over the Internet, noting the financial and health risks involved, and also points out that such trade is illegal in France. It stresses the necessity of adopting a critical approach to sources of health care information on the Internet, and gives addresses for web sites operated by the French Health Ministry, the World Health Organization and Foundation Health on the Net which can provide further help.
Telemedicine
