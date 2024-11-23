SNIP REJECTS INDUSTRY AGREEMENT

The French pharmaceutical industry SNIP has rejected proposals relating to the modification of the pharmaceutical industry collective agreement and is currently in new negotiations with other unions and the French Ministry for Work to sign the accord.

SNIP has indicated that a protocol for agreement has been drawn up focussing on the following points:

- agreement on three projects relating to professional development and education, providing amendments are made, which the unions had previously refused to endorse; - agreement on the need for continued updating of the old collective agreement; - formal establishment of groups to undertake this procedure within the framework of negations. Any failure to agree will result in the questioning of the durability of the agreement.