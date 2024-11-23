SNIP Will Back French Spending Curbs

Bernard Mesure, president of the French drug industry association, the SNIP, says the industry has proved it is a "loyal partner" of the government policy to control health spending, but wants measures announced in 1995 to take effect. He says the new industry/government negotiations on drug prices to renew the framework agreement should start in October, well ahead of the expiry of the existing deal on December 31.

Drug sales have slowed their rate of rise year-on-year since the start of second-quarter 1996, falling 6% to a little under 3% in July and August, very close to the target growth of 2.1% set by the government for general medical treatment.

Mr Mesure said the industry's provision of the required "exceptional contribution" of 2.5 billion French francs was "a drop of water" in relation to the social security deficit. The industry now expects the measures announced in 1995 to be put into operation. Among these, the system of medical guidelines for prescribing doctors, intended to be available this year, has been awaited since last January.