Solexa's Genome system reaches 1Gbase per run output

USA-based biotechnology company Solexa says that it has reached several milestones in the development of its Genome Analysis System, including the achievement of a 1 gigabase per flow read which, it says, is the first platform to hit this critical level of data output. The company also revealed that it has already shipped 13 systems to customers in five countries, which allowed it to further develop its field support operations.
Solexa's chief executive officer, John West, said: "we believe that the Solexa Genome Analysis System is delivering on its promise to enable researchers worldwide to resequence whole human genomes at a fraction of the cost and time required by other platforms."
Definitive merger deal agreed
