Solid 1996 Earnings Growth At Synthelabo

French pharmaceutical group Synthelabo achieved group net profits in1996 of 950.7 million French francs ($168.2 milion), an increase of 19.7%, and earnings per share grew 19.7% to 19.69 francs. Operating profits were ahead 24.8% to 1.52 billion francs.

The firm said that the 24.8% rise in operating profits, after a portion reverted to its joint-venture partner Searle, reflects the growth in sales and an improvement in gross margin related to a strong performance by its strategic products, especially Ambien/Stilnox (zolpidem) in the USA.

Synthelabo posted its sales figures for 1996 in January (Marketletter January 27). Turnover for the year was up 11.3% to 10.4 billion francs.