Solid 1st qtr for Switzerland's Modex

Modex Therapeutics of Switzerland says that operating income for thefirst quarter of 2001 reached 325,000 Swiss francs ($187,623), an increase of 223,000 francs on the like, year-earlier period. The company noted that the rise was due to receiving, for the first time, income from the sale in Germany of its EpiDex skin replacement product. Operating expenses for the quarter went up 2.2 million francs to 3.9 million francs as a result of increased sales and marketing costs connected with EpiDex, while Modex' net loss almost doubled to 3 million francs. At the end of the quarter, the firm had cash and equivalents of 68.5 million francs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze