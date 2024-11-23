Solvay Files Estratab For Osteoporosis

Solvay Pharmaceuticals' Estratab, comprising an estrogen derived fromsoy and yams, has been shown in clinical trials to prevent osteoporosis, with fewer side effects, at half the usually-prescribed dose of animal-based estrogens (0.3mg versus 0.625mg). Results of the study are published in the Archives of Internal Medicine (December 1997).
The company has submitted the data to the US Food and Drug Administration requesting clearance to market the drug for the prevention of osteoporosis. It is currently marketed for the management of the side effects of the menopause.
The study was conducted by a team led by Harry Genant, director of the Osteoporosis Research Group at the University of California at San Francisco. It involved 406 postmenopausal women who received either Estratab plus a 1,000mg daily calcium supplement, or placebo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze