Solvay Files Estratab For Osteoporosis

Solvay Pharmaceuticals' Estratab, comprising an estrogen derived fromsoy and yams, has been shown in clinical trials to prevent osteoporosis, with fewer side effects, at half the usually-prescribed dose of animal-based estrogens (0.3mg versus 0.625mg). Results of the study are published in the Archives of Internal Medicine (December 1997).

The company has submitted the data to the US Food and Drug Administration requesting clearance to market the drug for the prevention of osteoporosis. It is currently marketed for the management of the side effects of the menopause.

The study was conducted by a team led by Harry Genant, director of the Osteoporosis Research Group at the University of California at San Francisco. It involved 406 postmenopausal women who received either Estratab plus a 1,000mg daily calcium supplement, or placebo.