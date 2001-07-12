Solvay hopes for rapid response to flu strains

Solvay Pharmaceuticals says it has made a breakthrough in the culturingof flu vaccinations without using eggs, so allowing for faster production in reaction to new strains of the virus and safe vaccinations for those with allergies.

Solvay's MDCK (Madine Darby Canine Kidney) is the first artificially-cultured cell line that makes it possible to start up vaccine production at any time, independent of the availability of eggs.

R&D on the new vaccine was conducted at Solvay's virological laboratories in Weesp, the Netherlands, and the product has obtained marketing approval from the Dutch regulatory authorities. The company says it is "taking steps towards European registration for the production method."