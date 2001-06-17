Solvay's Aceon reduces risk of stroke

Results from the PROGRESS (Perindopril pROtection aGainst REcurrentStroke Study) trial have demonstrated for the first time the effectiveness of an ACE inhibitor, Solvay's Aceon (perindopril), used together with the diuretic indapine, in the prevention of either death, heart attack or further stroke in patients suffering an ischemic stroke. The new study was presented at the European Society of Hypertension Congress in Milan, Italy.
The five-year study data demonstrated that a once-a-day combination of the two drugs resulted in a 38% reduction in fatal strokes, and up to a 50% reduction in stroke-related dementia and serious cognitive impairment, in transient ischemic attack patients who went on to experience a recurrent stroke. Moreover, the trial showed that even patients with normal blood pressure would benefit from this dual therapy.
Stephen MacMahon, at the University of Sydney, Australia, said that "there is a strong case for making these drugs available to most stroke patients, irrespective of their age and blood pressure and of the other treatments they may be receiving." The trial investigators suggested that the results of this study represent the biggest single advance in the prevention of secondary stroke.
