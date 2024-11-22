Solvay Sets Up Deals With Arqule, Cadus

Belgium company Solvay-Duphar BV has announced deals with two US companies, including research and equity investments.

The first is with Cadus Pharmaceuticals of Tarrytown, New York, which contains provisions for a five-year collaboration to identify new drugs that regulate specific signal transduction pathways which serve as critical communication links between and within cells.

Under the terms of this deal, Cadus could receive, over the years, more than $50 million in research funding, equity and milestone payments from Solvay, in addition to royalties. To start the relationship, the Belgian group has made a $10 million equity investment in Cadus, or approximately 9.5% of the company.