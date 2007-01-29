Solvay signs two new contracts with Evotec

Hamburg, Germany-based Evotec AG has signed two contracts with Belgium's Solvay Pharmaceuticals. In the first agreement, Evotec has been chosen as a partner for Solvay's fragment-based drug discovery efforts while the second agreement extends an existing library synthesis contract for a further 12 months, until January 1, 2008.
Solvay will access Evotec's proprietary fragment-based screening platform and fragment library to identify fragment hits against a high priority target. Evotec will produce 3-dimensional co-crystals of the fragment hits bound to the protein and then will use its track record in fragment-to-lead activities to further optimize the fragments. Evotec has validated its fragment-based drug discovery platform against various protein targets and has shown that the optimization of resulting fragment hits can be achieved in reduced timelines when compared to industry standards. Under the terms of the deal, Solvay will pay an access fee. Further financial details were not disclosed.
Evotec has been synthesizing and supplying chemical libraries to Solvay, for screening against targets in its drug discovery programs, since January 2001. According to Evotec, Solvay was impressed by its continual meeting of key delivery targets, excellent communication and project management capabilities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze