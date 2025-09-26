Friday 26 September 2025

Somatogen's rHb1.1

26 February 1996

- Somatogen has filed an Investigational New Drug application in the USA seeking to begin clinical trials of its recombinant hemoglobin product, rHb1.1, as a hematopoietic agent in patients with anemia caused by end-stage renal disease. The trial, in 75 patients, will also investigate possible synergies with erythropoietin treatment.

