Some US drugmakers plan to stop Rx discounts because of Medicare program

According to US press reports, several of America's biggest pharmaceutical companies say they will no longer provide free or discounted medicines to low-income elderly and disabled patients because now they should be covered by the new Medicare drug benefit.
However, for about one million Americans with serious illnesses, such as AIDS and cancer - patients who last year relied on the pharmaceutical industry's giveaways - that means Medicare coverage could cost them more than $3,600 this year.
Drugmakers blamed President George W Bush's Administration for issuing a legal opinion that suggests companies could run afoul of anti-kickback laws if they provide free drugs to Medicare beneficiaries.
