Sonus' EchoGen Clears Ph II

Sonus Pharmaceuticals has completed the enrollment for the Phase II trials of its ultrasound contrast imaging agent EchoGen. "As planned, a total of 108 patients have been enrolled, 48 in cardiology and 60 in radiology," said Steven Quay, chief executive of Sonus, who added that results of these trials will become available in the first quarter of 1995.

The cardiology application involves the use of EchoGen to diagnose coronary artery disease by enhancing ultrasound images of the heart and allowing a visualization of wall motion and ejection fraction. For radiology, EchoGen is being evaluated for its ability to enhance contrast of organ tissue throughout the body to better visualize lesions and tumors. It is also being used to identify abnormal blood flow patterns in vessels of the head, neck, abdomen and extremities.

Meantime, Sonus has granted an option to license EchoGen in Europe to Guerbet SA of France. Under the agreement, Guerbet will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory registration and commercialization of the product.