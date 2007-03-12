Sosei's fentanyl spray product goes into Ph I in USA

Tokyo, Japan-based Sosei Group says that AD 923, a novel sublingual fentanyl spray for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain, has entered into a Phase I comparative pharmacokinetic study in the USA under an Investigational New Drug regulatory submission.
The trial is a single center, open-label, single dose, cross-over study to investigate the comparative pharmacokinetics of AD923 against intravenous and oral transmucosal formulations of fentanyl in 24 healthy human volunteers.
Commenting on the progress, Sosei chief executive Shinichi Tamura said that "there is a major requirement for a simple ad manageable method of providing immediate-release fentanyl for the rapid relief of breakthrough pain which AD923 has been optimized to deliver."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze