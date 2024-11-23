South Africa "Must Lower Drug Prices," Says Health Minister

South Africa's Health Minister, Nkosazana Zuma, has committed herself tobringing down the cost of drugs in the country, according to a report in the SA Saturday Post, released by the Xinhua news agency. Legislation to cut the cost of drugs in being checked by state law advisors, and Ms Zuma intends to put this to parliament this year.
Statistics from the Department of Health show that some medicines sell in SA for up to 4,000% above the world average. These alleged "over-expensive" medicines include drugs to treat tapeworm infestations and antihypertensives.
The price of some malaria prophylatics is said to be 880% above the world average, while drugs to treat bilharzia, which is endemic in some parts of the country, cost about 1,575% more than the world average, the official survey found.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze