South Africa's drug trade association relaunches

South Africa's drug industry trade association has relaunched itself with a new name and assembling about 55% of the country's drugmakers by value. The Pharmaceutical Industry Association of South Africa replaces the older Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, which represented foreign branded drugmakers, and includes local generic drug firms.
One of the driving forces in bringing together research-based and generic drugmakers has been the South African government's price control system that proposes an automatic 40% discount for generics versus branded products.
