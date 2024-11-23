South Korean Drug Exports Up 16.7%

Pharmaceutical exports from South Korea increased by 16.7% in 1994 compared with 1993 to their highest-ever level of $411 million, reports Pharma Japan, although sales of finished drug products declined.

The biggest contribution to the overall increase was in exports of bulk pharmaceuticals, which advanced 23.5% to $304.3 million, while overseas sales of cosmetics increased 36.7% to $25 million. However, exports of finished products declined 2.4% to a total of $63.8 million, while traditional medicines were down 20.4% to $14.7 million and exports of sanitary supplies fell 9.1% to $3.3 million.