Spacelabs expands patient monitoring portfolio

Spacelabs Healthcare, a USA-based medical equipment company listed on the London, UK Alternative Investment Market, has expanded its patient monitoring product portfolio with the launch of the MCare 300 low-acuity patient monitor.
The stand-alone monitor is fully networked within hospitals' IT infrastructure and can be customized to meet the customers' specifications for patient parameters to be monitored. Standard configuration includes three- and five-lead electrocardiogram, respiration, spot oxygen saturation, temperature and non-invasive blood pressure monitoring.
According to Space Labs, the monitor utilizes the same touch screen interface as its UltraviewSL product line and is equipped with internal default alarms that can be configured for adult, pediatric and neonatal patients.
