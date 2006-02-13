SpaceLabs launches wireless networked monitors

UK-based medical devices specialist Spacelabs Healthcare says that its Monitoring Solutions Division has released a new wireless networking option for its UltraviewSL 2400 compact monitors that is capable of operating on a hospital's existing wireless infrastructure while co-existing with other wireless applications.
The product, which will initially be launched in the USA and Canada with planned worldwide distribution scheduled for the spring, has been designed to meet customer needs for ease of use and compatibility with global standards and is compliant with the 802.11b WiFi standard that has gained broad acceptance within health care institutions worldwide.
