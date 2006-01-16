Spain devolves drug evaluation

Spain's autonomous regions are to be given a full role in the evaluation of the therapeutic use of new drugs. Jose Martinez Olmos, Secretary General in the Ministry of Health, said that the regions would take part in work carried out by a technical drug evaluation committee and that they would cooperate with the Spanish Drug Agency (AEM).

Mr Olmos added that while technical drug evaluation was not an exclusively government task, the overall drug sector and drug policy remained as a central government function and one which it did not intend to renounce.

He said that by way of improving cohesion in the national health service (SNS) the government was working on the modernization of information systems, with an investment of 240.0 million euros ($287.4 million). This would enable electronic medical prescription and patient data to be extended to the benefit of patients and health care profes-sionals alike.