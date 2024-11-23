Spain Hosts Ibero- American Regulatory Authorities Meeting

Last month saw the Spanish Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs, inliaison with the European Medicines Evaluation Agency, host the first international encounter with the regulatory authorities of 17 Ibero-American countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The meeting concentrated principally on pharmaceutical regulations in the European Union, and Spain in particular. Delegates were able to discuss the new European procedures and to present recent regional developments in Latin America. It is envisaged that more regular contacts will be established with these countries in the future, said the EMEA.

The Spanish meeting was followed by a visit of the IberoAmerican delegates to the EMEA in London, UK.