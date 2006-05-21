Spain's Almirall sees 2005 sales rise 12%

Spain's leading domestic pharmaceutical firm, the privately-held Almirall group, has reported turnover growth of 12% to 751.0 million euros ($955.6 million) for 2005, of which some 30% came from international markets. Total sales (ie, local revenues for Almirall and partners) were 962.0 million euros, but the firm says that, in future, only total turnover will be provided, and this is forecast to reach 799.0 million euros for the current year, with 550.0 million euros of this generated in the home market and 229.0 million euros from overseas. The company holds a 6% share of Spanish drug sales.
Almirall's R&D expenditure for last year reached 109.0 million euros, or almost 15% of its turnover, and it projects that this will increase to 178.0 million euros in 2006, with a total spend over the next five years of 750.0 million euros. The company says it has recently completed a new, state-of-the-art R&D center in San Feliu de Llobregat, near its Barcelona headquarters, which involved an investment of 120.0 million euros and claims this to be the largest investment in R&D in the Spanish pharmaceutical sector.
Year of international activity
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze