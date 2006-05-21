Spain's Almirall sees 2005 sales rise 12%

Spain's leading domestic pharmaceutical firm, the privately-held Almirall group, has reported turnover growth of 12% to 751.0 million euros ($955.6 million) for 2005, of which some 30% came from international markets. Total sales (ie, local revenues for Almirall and partners) were 962.0 million euros, but the firm says that, in future, only total turnover will be provided, and this is forecast to reach 799.0 million euros for the current year, with 550.0 million euros of this generated in the home market and 229.0 million euros from overseas. The company holds a 6% share of Spanish drug sales.

Almirall's R&D expenditure for last year reached 109.0 million euros, or almost 15% of its turnover, and it projects that this will increase to 178.0 million euros in 2006, with a total spend over the next five years of 750.0 million euros. The company says it has recently completed a new, state-of-the-art R&D center in San Feliu de Llobregat, near its Barcelona headquarters, which involved an investment of 120.0 million euros and claims this to be the largest investment in R&D in the Spanish pharmaceutical sector.

Year of international activity