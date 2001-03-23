Spain's OTC market stable, but worrying

For 2000, sales of advertisable over-the-counter medicines (designatedEFP products) in Spain reached 85.1 billion pesetas ($459.3 million) and 153.7 million units, according to IMS Health data, which means that the market is stable.

However, being stable is worrying, according to the Association of the European Self-Medication Industry (AESGP), because the share of EFP products in Spain is much lower than in other European countries. The AESGP suggests that, in order to get Spain to the same level of OTC medicines consumption as in other European countries, it would be necessary:

- for the Ministry of Health to show more flexibility in applying the existing rules on medicines advertising;