Spain's Rx spending rises 12% in March

Spain's prescription drugs bill in March rose 12% to 893.6 million euros ($1.1 billion) on the back of fewer drug discounts and a longer billing period, the Health Ministry has announced. Average prescription costs rose 0.77%, pushing the interannual (last 12 months) rate to 0.75%, it noted.
Prescription volumes rose to 69.7 million, up 11.23% from the previous year period, according to the Ministry. Unlike last year, the Easter Holiday took place in April, extending the March sales period, the Ministry said, explaining the reasons behind the expense hike as being that, last year, the government applied a 4.2% drug discount while this year it has totalled 2%.
State health spending curb "is working"
