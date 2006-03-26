Spanish drug firm team-up for nanotech

Five leading Spanish drug companies have announced the formation of a consortium to use nanotechnology to res-earch new drugs. Zeltia and Faes Farma are joined by Rovi, Lipotec and Dendrico.
The accord was struck in part because of new government aid to fund drug research partnerships, especially in areas that the Spanish authorities believe can benefit the econ-omy as a whole. The move comes amid repeated industry requests in Spain that the government should increase research spending in order to boost the local biotechnology industry's competitiveness within Europe.
"Adding value to the Spanish economy"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze