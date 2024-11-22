Spanish Health Care Ticket Opposed

Spanish Health Minister Angeles Amador has said that she is totally opposed to a health assistance ticket. She told the Spanish financial daily, Cinco Dias, that she is satisfied with the agreements reached regarding health care financing, including that reached with the Spanish drug industry.

Ms Amador said that if the ticket is only to be a symbolic way of raising finances it is not worth the effort, because it does not have any financial significance and would be expensive from an administrative point of view. If it is not symbolic, she said, it is profoundly unreasonable. It will take from the people who most need assistance, particularly with regard to prevention.

The Health Minister called for private health insurance companies to incorporate more clarity into the information they provide so that consumers can subscribe to a plan knowing what they are paying and what they are getting.