Spanish Health Cost Savings Sought

The Spanish Popular party has asked in the Spanish Congress that the number of high charges in Insalud be reduced and that an investment of just over 1 billion pesetas ($8 million) be cancelled, which would result in a saving of 2.1 billion pesetas in 1995.

This would compensate for the negative effect of the selective financing law (Marketletters passim) or go towards financing of new medicines, said a PP spokesperson at a press conference.

Meantime, Spain's General Council of Doctors has made an appeal for cessation before the Supreme Court against the High Court decision rejecting an appeal against the ministerial order that set up the selective financing of medicines.