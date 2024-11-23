Spanish Industry Again Threatens Govt Pact

Spanish drug industry association Farmaindustria is once again threatening to break the agreement it reached with the Spanish government back in August on levels of contributions paid by the industry (Marketletters passim). This latest threat has grown out of suspicions around the arrival of generics in Spain, and the industry's opposition to the introduction of reference pricing.

Spanish pharmaceutical companies are pressing for modifications to be made to a law covering the State Budget for 1997 that will address the introduction of generic drugs to the Spanish market and reference pricing for products that are reimbursed through social security, reports the Spanish newspaper, Cinco Dias.

Rafeal Juste, president of Farmaindustria, told the Spanish paper that the industry wants changes made to the definition of a generic drug. He has also pointed out that there is a clause in the agreement signed in August that stipulates that if there is a change in legislation that affects the current economic conditions of drug pricing or produces substantial variations to the products available through the national health service, this can bring about a revision of the agreement. He believes that this is the case with the new law.