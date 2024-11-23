Spanish Industry Reform Deadline

The Spanish pharmaceutical industry has until the end of January 1995 to adapt its commercial practices to comply with regulations laid down in the Royal Decree of 1416/1994, which was recently passed by the Ministry of Health and Consumption.
The most important changes to be made, and which will have a transitional period of six months, relate to companies being prohibited from inciting health care professionals to prescribe specific pharmaceuticals by way of offering incentives, cash or otherwise, "except when the intrinsic value is minimal," reports Spanish financial daily, Cinco Dias.
Also, the new legislation will bring strong controls over the sponsorship of promotional meetings and scientific symposia for which drug companies cover the expenses for travelling and hotel costs.
