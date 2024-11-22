Sparfloxacin Licensed In UK And Switzerland

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has received a license for sparfloxacin in the UK and Switzerland for the treatment of respiratory tract infections.

The compound, developed in Europe by Rhone-DPC, a joint-venture between Japanese firm Dainippon and R-PR, was launched in France by Specia last September under the tradename Zagam. Launches in other European countries are scheduled through 1995 to the beginning of 1996. Additionally, the company expects to file a New Drug Application in the USA by the end of this year.