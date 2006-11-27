SPD465 equivalent to Adderall XR plus MAS-IR in adult ADHD

UK drugmaker Shire says that its drug SPD465 (triple-bead mixed amphetamine salts) has shown bioequivalence to Adderall XR (mixed amphetamine salts) plus a dose of immediate release mixed amphetamine salts, in reducing the symptoms of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in adult patients. SPD465, which is designed to treat the condition for up to 16 hours, was examined in a Phase I trial, results from which were presented at the US Psychiatric and Mental Health Congress in New Orleans, earlier this month.
The program enrolled 20 subjects who were randomized to receive either a once-daily 37.5mg administration of SPD465, or 25mg Adderall XR followed eight hours later by 12.5mg of MAS-IR. Participants initially underwent a seven-day washout period, before receiving either regimen for two and half days. Blood samples were collected from subjects during this phase of the program, with each treatment cohort being switched to receive the alternate therapy once the two and a half day period had elapsed.
The results showed that plasma concentrations of both D-amphetamine and L-amphetamine were similar in the two groups (50.3ng/ML for SPD465 and 49.3ng/ML for the Adderall /MAS-IR arm). The firm added that no clinically meaningful differences occurred between the groups in terms of adverse events, which were generally considered mild and were resolved prior to the program's conclusion, with the exception of one case of acne.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze