Spectrum completes $32M financing

California, USA-based Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has completed the sale of 5,134,100 shares of common stock at a price of $6.25 each. No warrants were issued in this offering. The net proceeds to the company from the financing, after placement agent fees and estimated expenses, were around $30.0 million.
Rajesh Shrotriya, chief executive of Spectrum, said: "this funding, in addition to the approximately $20.0 million in satraplatin development milestones we expect to receive over the next 15 months, allows us to aggressively enroll patients into the Phase III trials for EOquin (apaziquone) for non-invasive bladder cancer, as well as build upon the momentum from the rapid enrollment of the ozarelix Phase IIb trial for benign prostatic hypertrophy to initiate a Phase III trial in the second half of this year. In addition, these additional funds will allow us to further execute on our business model of identifying and acquiring promising drug candidates and adding value through further clinical development and risk-reduced methods of commercialization."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze