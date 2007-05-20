Friday 22 November 2024

Spectrum completes $32M financing

20 May 2007

California, USA-based Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has completed the sale of 5,134,100 shares of common stock at a price of $6.25 each. No warrants were issued in this offering. The net proceeds to the company from the financing, after placement agent fees and estimated expenses, were around $30.0 million.

Rajesh Shrotriya, chief executive of Spectrum, said: "this funding, in addition to the approximately $20.0 million in satraplatin development milestones we expect to receive over the next 15 months, allows us to aggressively enroll patients into the Phase III trials for EOquin (apaziquone) for non-invasive bladder cancer, as well as build upon the momentum from the rapid enrollment of the ozarelix Phase IIb trial for benign prostatic hypertrophy to initiate a Phase III trial in the second half of this year. In addition, these additional funds will allow us to further execute on our business model of identifying and acquiring promising drug candidates and adding value through further clinical development and risk-reduced methods of commercialization."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze