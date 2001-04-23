Speedy DNA separator developed by Olympus

Japan's Olympus Optical has developed a device for the rapid andefficient separation of DNA from proteins in cell-extract solutions, according to the Nikkei Weekly newspaper. The device uses a weak charge to cleanly separate DNA from proteins in one minute, a process which normally takes around two hours using conventional centrifuge techniques.The device is built from an ultra-thin 10-cm diameter separator sandwiched between two plates of heat-resistant glass, and Olympus aims to commercialize a product next year for use in genome research laboratories.
