SPf66 and Malaria: new study data

- The synthetic malaria vaccine developed by Manuel Patarroyo of the University of Colombia in Bogota, SPf66, has failed to offer protection against clinical attacks of malaria in a Gambian trial, according to The Lancet (August 19). An earlier trial in Tanzania had suggested an effect on reducing morbidity. In the 547-children, placebo-controlled study of three doses of the vaccine, it was found that there were no differences between the groups in mortality or rate of hospital admissions during the three and a half month surveillance period. The SPf66 vaccine was found to be associated with a protective efficacy against the first or only clinical episode of malaria of just 8%.