SR Pharma has funds for "foreseeable future"

SR Pharma has posted a pretax loss for 2000 of L2.2 million ($3.1million), an increase of 10% compared with the previous year, while turnover fell 42.8% to just under L960,000. Chairman Eric Boyle said that the firm has "successfully capitalized and expanded on its existing technology during 2000" and noted that data from a Phase III trial of SRL172 for small cell lung cancer will be published by the end of April. The company finished the year with L11 million, which it believes will fund operations "for the foreseeable future."