SR Pharma says renal cancer trial is positive

SR Pharma of the UK has reported encouraging results from a Phase IItrial of its Mycobacterium vaccae-based therapeutic, SRL172, as a monotherapy in patients with renal cell cancer. The results suggest that the drug offers improved survival compared to historical controls.
The 60 patients in the study, having previously undergone surgical removal of the affected kidney, received injections of SRL172 given approximately once a month, and their survival was compared to treatment records of 760 closely-matched patients who had been treated with surgery and chemotherapy or biological treatment with interleukin-2 or interferon alfa. Average survival for the different treatment interventions was: chemotherapy - 218 days; biological treatment - 368 days; and SRL172 - 403 days.
SRL172 was significantly superior in extending survival compared to the chemotherapy group (p=0.001), as well as the overall historical cohort (p=0.038).
