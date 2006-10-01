SR Pharma to receive up to $95M from Pfizer sublicensing deal

UK biotechnology firm SR Pharma says that its Germany-based operating subsidiary Atugen AG will receive milestone payments of up to $95.0 million as well as royalties as a result of a sublicensing deal announced between its collaborator Quark Biotech, Atugen AG and world drug giant Pfizer. SR Pharma will receive an initial payment of $2.0 million and a first milestone payment of $1.5 million on the start of the Phase I trial. All agreements are subject to conditions including clearance by the US Federal Trade Commission and relate to an RNAi therapeutic product (RTP-801i) developed under an agreement between Quark and Atugen for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration and other diseases. The financial terms of the sublicensing transaction between Quark Biotech and Pfizer have not been disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze