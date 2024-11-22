Sri Lanka Urged To Make Disposable Instruments

Tissa Vitharan, an advisor to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Science, Technology and Human Resource Development, has urged the government to provide incentives to increase the local manufacture of disposable surgical instruments so that they will be freely and cheaply available. His recommendation follows sensitivity as a result of recent problems in operating on AIDS patients. Dr Vitharan says that although the risk of contamination with AIDS by surgical procedures is less than that of other blood-borne procedures, it nevertheless exists.