Sri Lankan Call For Ethical Drug Use

The Sri Lankan Medical Association is calling for the rational use of pharmaceuticals. Following a recent spate of adverse publicity concerning conditions in the drug trade, ranging from unregistered pharmacies, unhygienic storage of drugs and the non-availability of cheaper products in a captive market, the SLMA is urging an "ethical criteria for drug and device promotion."

The Association recommends that:

- drug promotion should be only permitted for drugs and devices which are admitted legally into the country;