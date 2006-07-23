STADA in 485M euro bid for Serbian firm

German drugmaker STADA Arzneimittel AG plans to take over the Serbian pharmaceuticals group Hemofarm. To this end, STADA will submit a public takeover offer to the Commission for Securities of the Republic of Serbia for all 3.3 million shares of the company which has been listed on the stock exchange in Belgrade since 2002. Hemofarm's management has welcomed STADA's takeover offer.
Under the terms of the proposal, which is valid for 21 days from July 14 (the day of the announcement), STADA is offering approximately 146.97 euros for each Hemofarm share, which corresponds to a total purchase price for 100% of the company of 485.0 million euros ($617.7 million). STADA will finance the acquisition via existing credit lines.
The execution of the takeover offer still requires the approval of the Serbian Securities Commission, as well as the responsible antitrust authorities. In addition, the deal is only valid if a minimum of 67% of the shares are sold within the framework of the public takeover offer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze