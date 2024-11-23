Stada Posts 30% Rise In 1995 Group Profits

German drugmaker Stada saw a 27.4% increase in 1995 sales to 265.1 million Deutschemarks ($174.3 million), with net group profits up 30% at 13 million marks. The company says it expects good growth to continue, with sales up 37% in the first four months of 1996 to 118 million marks. But there is some doubt as to whether this tempo can be sustained as generics competition intensifies and prices drop, although Stada chairman Hartmut Retzlaff says 1996 sales will exceed 300 million marks without difficulty. Stada is benefiting in particular from the growing trend towards self-medication. Generics contributed 74% of 1995 group sales and over-the-counter drugs the balance.