Stanford Rook Shows Future Promise With SRL172

Stanford Rook Holdings, the UK biopharmaceutical company, has seenpromising data with its immunotherapeutic agent SRL172, a drug which has potential in a wide range of diseases including cancer, tuberculosis and allergies, it says.

According to the company, there are numerous mechanisms which the immune system employs to attack microorganisms. Therefore, when the immune system encounters a bacterium or virus, it has to decide which is the appropriate response to kill the organism.

In the case of tuberculosis, the bacterium causes an error in the host's immune system, so that inappropriate defenses are activated, causing the destruction of tissue without the elimination of the bacilli.