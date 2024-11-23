Stanford Rook Shows Future Promise With SRL172

Stanford Rook Holdings, the UK biopharmaceutical company, has seenpromising data with its immunotherapeutic agent SRL172, a drug which has potential in a wide range of diseases including cancer, tuberculosis and allergies, it says.
According to the company, there are numerous mechanisms which the immune system employs to attack microorganisms. Therefore, when the immune system encounters a bacterium or virus, it has to decide which is the appropriate response to kill the organism.
In the case of tuberculosis, the bacterium causes an error in the host's immune system, so that inappropriate defenses are activated, causing the destruction of tissue without the elimination of the bacilli.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze