Stanford Univ finds potential CF therapy

A compound that has shown promise in combating some chronic inflammatory diseases may be useful in preserving lung function in cystic fibrosis patients, say researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in the USA. The researchers have recently completed a Phase I clinical trial of the compound and have begun a Phase II study to test its efficacy in a larger number of patients.

"These people basically destroy their lungs through ongoing inflammation and infection," said research associate Rabindra Tirouvanziam, the first author of the study. "We're optimistic that, with further research, we may be able to inhibit this process," he added. The findings were published in the early on-line edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on March 13.

The researchers gave 18 cystic fibrosis patients, including seven children aged 10 years or older, high oral doses of a compound called N-acetylcysteine, or NAC, for four weeks. NAC is utilized by the body to make glutathione, the body's main naturally-occurring antioxidant. It has been tested with some success in people with other inflammatory lung problems, including chronic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and a condition called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.