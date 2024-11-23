State Financial Cutbacks Hit AIDS Programs

Because of financial problems, several US states have cut their AIDS Drug Assistance Programs drastically, and more cuts are pending. This is due to the cost of newer, costlier and more potent drug combinations, and also to headlines hyping the protease inhibitors and combination treatments bringing thousands more into the programs.

Washington is the latest to cut its program, Illinois and Kansas have already done so, and up to 20 states are not offering the newest drugs, reports the Associated Press. Washington's AIDS director Mariella Cummings said the 76% rise in patients in January-June pushed the bill from $53,000 a month to $144,000. The three-drug cocktail now favored costs $10,000-$15,000 per patient per year.

This fiscal year the programs will spend $145 million on drugs for 65,000 people, including an extra $22 million in emergency funds allotted by President Clinton this spring. When the protease inhibitors became available in December, ADAPs had to cope with being able to afford them, giving them only to patients for whom they could guarantee a constant supply, and an influx of new patients who had heard about the treatment.