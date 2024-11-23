Status of Pharmaceutical Production In Japan

For 1995, the latest figures available, Japan's total pharmaceuticalproduction amounted to 6,168.1 billion yen ($50.71 billion), an increase of 7.3% on the previous year, according to the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association's Data Book.
Although growth of pharmaceutical production was dull in the 1990s, even minus 2.2% was recorded for 1994, the JPMA says that after an interval of six years a high growth of 5% or more was achieved in 1995. Over the past five years, however, the average annual growth has remained at around 2%.
Therapeutic Component Ratio With the aging population, weights on the drugs for cardiovascular, central nervous, digestive system, diabetes mellitus, etc have been increasingly enlarged, notes the JPMA. Production of cardiovasculars for 1995 for the first time exceeded the 1,000 billion yen level, and accounted for 19.1% of total drug production.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze